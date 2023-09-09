Critical Contrast: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -170.35% -235.73% -127.14% Red Cat -273.30% -41.10% -37.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Red Cat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $4.46 million 0.71 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Red Cat $9.91 million 5.27 -$27.09 million ($0.50) -1.88

This table compares My Size and Red Cat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

My Size has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Cat.

Risk & Volatility

My Size has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Cat has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for My Size and Red Cat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A

My Size presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.66%. Given My Size’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Red Cat.

Summary

Red Cat beats My Size on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

