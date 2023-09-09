Credit Suisse Group Boosts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,915 ($36.81) to GBX 3,000 ($37.89) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.39) to GBX 3,100 ($39.15) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.65) to GBX 2,700 ($34.10) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.00) to GBX 2,960 ($37.38) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:RELX opened at $33.88 on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

