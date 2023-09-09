Crane NXT (CXT) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Crane NXT to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion $401.10 million 24.74 Crane NXT Competitors $2.27 billion $230.97 million 21.86

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Crane NXT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 5.79% 21.39% 9.22% Crane NXT Competitors 1.62% 13.70% 5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crane NXT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Crane NXT Competitors 37 478 565 12 2.51

Crane NXT presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.23%. As a group, “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies have a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Crane NXT pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Crane NXT beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

