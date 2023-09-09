Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.01. Couchbase shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 37,665 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,388.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,388.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $746,722. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

