Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $551.19 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.06. The company has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

