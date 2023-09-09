Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Kate Rock Acquires 50,000 Shares

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Kate Rock acquired 50,000 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($37,256.88).

Costain Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON COST opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.90. The company has a market cap of £163.79 million, a PE ratio of 740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.50. Costain Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 34.05 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 61.80 ($0.78).

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

See Also

