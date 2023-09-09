Cormark Trims Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Target Price to C$0.25

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

TSE:ASND opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

