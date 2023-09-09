Cormark Trims Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Target Price to C$0.25

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
