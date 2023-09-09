Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $34.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200,632 shares of company stock worth $485,414,404. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

