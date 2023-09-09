Contrasting Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) & Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Toyota Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 3 0 2.40

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 165.71%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 7.70% 10.31% 4.04% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Toyota Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.3% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toyota Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $275.02 billion 0.87 $18.14 billion $16.20 10.93 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 2.42 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.