Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$3,100.00 Price Target at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3,080.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Software
Constellation Software Stock Performance
Constellation Software Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.325 per share. This represents a $5.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.