Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$3,100.00 Price Target at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3,080.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,761.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,734.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,625.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60. The company has a market cap of C$58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,783.98 and a twelve month high of C$2,905.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.325 per share. This represents a $5.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.