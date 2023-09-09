ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $134.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $122.72 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

