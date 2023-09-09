Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPGGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.67 ($25.79).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leanne Wood bought 1,477 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($25.51) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($37,680.47). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group Trading Up 2.4 %

CPG opened at GBX 2,049 ($25.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,760 ($22.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,845.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,036.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,063.94.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

