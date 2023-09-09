Comparing West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) & Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 West Pharmaceutical Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apyx Medical and West Pharmaceutical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus target price of $361.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.18%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -34.34% -49.64% -33.56% West Pharmaceutical Services 18.10% 22.36% 16.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apyx Medical and West Pharmaceutical Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $44.51 million 3.43 -$23.18 million ($0.47) -9.38 West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 10.06 $585.90 million $6.86 57.31

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Apyx Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. It also offers hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.