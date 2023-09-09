Comparing P3 Health Partners (PIII) & The Competition

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -136.76% -192.17% -18.55%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.51 billion -$94.28 million 15.36

P3 Health Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 318 0 2.63

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 120.44%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

