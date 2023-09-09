Comparing COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX) & New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) and COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Times and COMTEX News Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Times $2.31 billion 3.15 $173.90 million $1.06 41.74 COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Times has higher revenue and earnings than COMTEX News Network.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Times 7.45% 14.81% 9.37% COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

New York Times has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMTEX News Network has a beta of -8.05, meaning that its share price is 905% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for New York Times and COMTEX News Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Times 0 3 1 0 2.25 COMTEX News Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Times presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Given New York Times’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Times is more favorable than COMTEX News Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of New York Times shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of New York Times shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of COMTEX News Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York Times beats COMTEX News Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website. The company also licenses articles, graphics, and photographs to newspapers, magazines and websites; and licenses content to digital aggregators in the business, professional, academic and library markets; third-party digital platforms; and for use in television, films and books. In addition, it engages in the live events business, which hosts events to connect audiences with journalists and outside thought leaders; and digital advertising business that includes direct-sold website, mobile application, podcast, email, and video advertisements. Further, the company offers The Athletic, a sports media product; Cooking, a recipe product; Games, a puzzle games product; and Audm, a read-aloud audio service that are available on mobile applications and websites, as well as Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation product. It also prints and distributes products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About COMTEX News Network

Comtex News Network, Inc. provides electronic real-time news, and content and proprietary market products in the United States. The company receives, enhances, combines, and filters news and content received from national and international news bureaus, agencies, and publications. Its products comprise CustomWires, the real-time and subject-specific newswires, such as finance, business, foreign exchange, and public companies, as well as real-time trading data in the global stock markets, commodities and futures prices, SEC filing information, personal investment news, economic indicator data, international trade policies, business news, IRS bulletins, and actions from the global financial institutions; and Comtex Top News that include editorial news summaries in 29 categories. The company also provides feed products and custom solutions; and SmarTrend products for managing investments. Comtex News Network, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

