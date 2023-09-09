Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

CBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at $841,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.32%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

