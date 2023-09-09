Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

