Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Increased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 222.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,517 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.49.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $46.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

