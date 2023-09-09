CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $204.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $167.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

