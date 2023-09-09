Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $63.99, but opened at $60.77. Cloudflare shares last traded at $61.70, with a volume of 376,628 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,391,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $693,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,701.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $3,391,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 654,883 shares of company stock worth $42,008,576. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Cloudflare Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cloudflare by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

