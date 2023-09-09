Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -172.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 13,418 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $255,612.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,145.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,094,849 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,081. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

