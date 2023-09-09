Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Bought by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 381.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,225 shares during the quarter. Clarivate accounts for about 1.0% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLVT. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Clarivate Stock Down 0.6 %

CLVT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.