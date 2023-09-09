Citigroup Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $440.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $460.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Shares of RH stock opened at $310.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.30 and a 200 day moving average of $299.31. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,470. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

