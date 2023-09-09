Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is North Reef Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 740.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,758 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 4.1% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

