Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.