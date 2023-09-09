Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $38.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chinook Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1,438.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 755,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 4,199.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.