Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $38.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.
KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1,438.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 755,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 4,199.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
