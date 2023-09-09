CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 418.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

