Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 138 ($1.74).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.77) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 161.90 ($2.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 162.17 ($2.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Centrica’s payout ratio is 410.96%.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,574 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.32 ($2,345.69). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,707 shares of company stock worth $603,430. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

