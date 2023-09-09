Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWV opened at $255.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.91.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.