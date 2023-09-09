Cedar Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 626 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GS opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.45 and a 200-day moving average of $331.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

