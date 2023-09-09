Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,255,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,157,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

