Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,670,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,594,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.