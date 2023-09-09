Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

