Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.