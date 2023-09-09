Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $557,101,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.78. The company has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.