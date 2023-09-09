Cedar Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

