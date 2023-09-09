Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $276.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.