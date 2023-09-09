Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,904 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 11.3% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.66 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

