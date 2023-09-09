Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Newmont by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,084 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

