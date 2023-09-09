Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.53. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $197.22 and a 12-month high of $257.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

