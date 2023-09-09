Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $64.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

