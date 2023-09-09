Canaccord Genuity Group Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $450.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.08.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $377.29 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -109.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,551 shares of company stock valued at $33,875,952. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

