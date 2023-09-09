Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $56.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.50 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. Cameco has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

