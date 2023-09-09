Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CLMT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 2.00. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile



Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

