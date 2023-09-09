Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $34.85. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 64,670 shares traded.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,892,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 611,891 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $14,117,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $2,877,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 14.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a PE ratio of -127.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

