Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $17.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CABA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of CABA opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $551.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $442,530 over the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after buying an additional 3,279,361 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after buying an additional 533,186 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,820,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,531,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

