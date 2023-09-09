C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $26.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several research firms have commented on AI. Northland Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of AI opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.49. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in C3.ai by 10.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 390,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 160,158 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,046,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in C3.ai by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

