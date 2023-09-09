BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 35,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 54,758 shares.The stock last traded at $75.20 and had previously closed at $74.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOOO. DA Davidson upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

BRP Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

