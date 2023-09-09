Brokerages Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) PT at $42.00

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYT. Barclays raised their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $484,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,706.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at $119,530,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in New York Times by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at $954,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

