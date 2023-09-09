Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Price Target at $239.60

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.46 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

